Hear Planned Parenthood agree to take money to abort black baby

When Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to act on various abortion-law cases because of the industry’s threat “to achieve eugenic goals,” one pro-life group immediately reached into its archives.

Live Action posted a video in which Planned Parenthood representatives agree to accept a donation to pay for the abortion of a black baby.

Thomas’ concurring opinion came in a split ruling by the high court in which the justices allowed a requirement that deceased unborn babies be given a “proper burial.”

But they also refused to allow a provision banning abortions based on race, sex or disability.

“This law and other laws like it promote a state’s compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics,” Thomas wrote in his opinion.

The abortion industry was built upon racism. We asked Planned Parenthood if they would accept donations to specifically abort black babies. Here was their response. pic.twitter.com/WVuMv6Znma — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 28, 2019

Live Action said it asked Planned Parenthood staffers if it would accept donations to abort black babies.

Among the responses was “absolutely” and, “We would certainly, uh, make sure that that gift was earmarked specifically for that purpose.”

An employee said it was “understandable” when the “donor” on the telephone said, “We just think, you know the – the – the less – the less black kids out there, the better.”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy wrote: “In reality, Planned Parenthood is continuing founder and eugenicist Margaret Sanger’s mission to abort poor and minority babies in the name of ‘racial betterment.’

“For evidence of that, look no further than this horrifying footage…”

Twitter users were stunned.

“I have no words,” wrote one.

“Chilling,” said another.

K.C. went straight to the point: “Completely evil.”

Live Action asked Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood, “Any comment?”

Twitchy said, “Don’t hold your breath.”