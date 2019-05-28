High court mandates 'proper burials' for deceased unborn

In the aftermath of a series of undercover videos that exposed the American abortion industry’s profit from the trade in the body parts of unborn babies, an Indiana law mandating “proper burial” for such infants has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices lifted a lower court’s block of that portion of the law. They declined to act on another part, which would have banned discrimination in abortions.

“Indiana law helps ensure that deceased unborn infants receive proper burials – a law that the high court upheld,” said Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Denise Burke, whose organization filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case.

The case, Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, also sought to impose a nondiscrimination requirement on abortions but failed the lower court’s test.

It proposed banning abortions on the basis of race, sex or disability, a provision the lower courts struck and the Supreme Court left untouched.

“Tragically, many states do not ensure that the bodies of miscarried, stillborn, or aborted infants are treated with dignity. Unborn infants shouldn’t be disposed of as ‘medical waste’ when they die before birth, regardless of whether their deaths are spontaneous, accidental, or induced,” Burke said. “Further, the broken bodies of aborted infants shouldn’t be exploited for scientific experimentation. Since the horrific 2015 revelations that Planned Parenthood harvested and sold the body parts of aborted infants – including brains, hearts, livers, lungs, and muscle tissue – it has become apparent that this must be addressed in state law. No incentive or needless opportunity should exist for such gruesome exploitation.”

Burke said the Indiana law “also sends a clear message that all victims of discrimination – born and unborn – are worthy of protection.”

“We had hoped the Supreme Court would take this opportunity to revisit the 7th Circuit’s deeply flawed ruling, which endorses a lethal form of discrimination, as long as it occurs in utero,” he said. “But we appreciate Justice Thomas’s assessment that, ‘Given the potential for abortion to become a tool of eugenic manipulation, the [c]ourt will soon need to confront the constitutionality of laws like Indiana’s. … Enshrining the constitutional right to an abortion based solely on the race, sex, or disability of an unborn child, as Planned Parenthood advocates, would constitutionalize the views of the 20th Century eugenics movement.’ It should be unthinkable for an expectant mother to face pressure to abort her baby simply because she is a girl, or because she may have a genetic abnormality like Down syndrome. No sensible person believes that aborting a baby for these reasons is legitimate, but Indiana’s law – which prohibits such death sentences for babies simply because of who they are – is entirely legitimate.”

ADF partnered with the Radiance Foundation, an educational, nonprofit organization that, through journalism, multimedia presentations and community outreach, is committed to empowering and motivating people to illuminate the inherent value of every human life, including racial minorities, women and those with disabilities, to file its brief.

The undercover videos still are creating issues years after their release.

A lawsuit is underway in the pro-abortion state of California against the video makers for allegedly violating privacy rules by recording people in public locations such as restaurants.

The videos, which are still available online, prompted some states to pull funding for abortionists and adopt new rules. The U.S. House and Senate investigated and sent referrals for criminal investigation to the Justice Department.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

One of the videos that has been suppressed by Judge William Orrick includes more details about the industry.

It was available only briefly online.

However, transcripts of comments by abortion executives have been preserved.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation.

In December 2015, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred the Planned Parenthood Federation of American and six regional affiliates to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

Operation Rescue noted little attention was given to the issue under President Obama, but after Donald Trump moved into office, the investigations “appeared to show signs of life.”

