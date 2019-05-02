Hillary asks China to steal Trump's tax returns

(ZeroHedge) The further we get from her historic electoral defeat at the hands of President Trump, the more unhinged Hillary Clinton becomes.

Case it point: it appears the former secretary of state has moved on from endlessly blaming everybody but herself and her campaign staff for the many miscalculations made along the way (many have joked that Clinton probably couldn’t point out Wisconsin on a map), to actively soliciting enemies of the US to interfere on behalf of the Democrats in 2020.

Of course, there’s still plenty of evidence that Russia did exactly that back in 2016 (this thread was explored in more detail during AG Barr’s Wednesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee).

But that didn’t stop Clinton from publicly asking China to step in and give the Democrats a boost against Trump during the 2020 race during an appearance on – where else? – the Rachel Maddow Show. Specifically, she asked the Chinese to steal Trump’s tax returns, which the Democrats have been having more trouble obtaining than they had probably expected.