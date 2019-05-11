How Amazon destroys millions of new items it can't sell

(London Daily Mail) Amazon destroys millions of brand-new items including televisions, books and nappies it cannot sell, an investigation has revealed.

Lorry-loads of goods, many still in their packaging, are dumped in sprawling landfill sites or incinerated. The shocking waste was revealed by undercover investigators who secretly filmed in one of the multi-billion-pound company’s enormous warehouses.

Reporters posing as Amazon workers discovered an area called the ‘destruction zone’ where they covertly filmed staff loading pristine toys, unused kitchen equipment and flat-screen TVs into skips to be transported to dumps.