How to enforce ethics on unethical lawmakers

These times are so uncertain. / There’s a yearning undefined. /

People filled with rage. / We all need a little tenderness. /

How can love survive in such a graceless age? /

Ah, the trust and self-assurance that lead to happiness /

They’re the very things we kill, I guess. … – Don Henley song “The Heart of the Matter”

The Democrats who failed to destroy Donald Trump with smears, a fake dossier written with Russian collusion using funds from the Democratic National Committee, a biased two-year Mueller investigation and endless unproven accusations from the leftist media all failed.

But as poet William Butler Yeats foresaw, “the worst are full of passionate intensity.” Instead of quitting, Democrats have turned to an endless Inquisition of Stalinist show trials to be held before not one, not two, but SIX committees of the only elected body they won by hook or crook in 2018 – the House of Representatives.

In the center ring of this circus at the moment is New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler, who for many years waged personal vendettas against Trump. Nadler is the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and has issued demands for endless documentation touching on President Trump from 81 different individuals and entities.

Nadler’s committee has been fully weaponized to wage propaganda warfare designed to end the Trump presidency, either via impeachment or 2020 reelection defeat.

Weaponized? Democrats seized control of the House with only roughly a 53 percent majority, which should be reflected in the ratio of Democrats to Republicans on House committees. Nadler’s Judiciary Committee, however, reportedly has 22 Democrats to only 12 Republicans, giving Democrats a rigged 65 percent committee majority with almost two-thirds of the votes and partisan opportunities to speak and ask questions.

Televising lawmaker interrogation before such a committee would therefore present a fake impression that Congress is overwhelmingly against the Trump Administration. But Chairman Nadler has demanded that Attorney General William Barr come before his committee in an even more theatrical setting.

Nadler – contrary to more than 200 years of House rules – is demanding that Barr be interrogated not by elected members of Congress but by the Committee’s partisan attorneys, as is done only in special procedures such as impeachments. This would create the atmosphere of a criminal prosecution of the U.S. Attorney General, and might be manipulated to guarantee that no Republican members speak in Barr’s defense.

Democrats have at least two reasons for this unethical tactic. One is that the Attorney General is vastly experienced, articulate, has a sterling reputation and is at least 20 IQ points smarter than any Democrat on the Committee. If congressional Democrats question him directly, most would come off looking like demagogues and fools.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knows that her Democrat officeholders are walking a tightrope. A majority of Democrats either want Trump impeached out of foaming-at-the-mouth ideological hatred, or out of the fear Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) voiced: “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.”

Impeachment is a radical political act, now that the Mueller Report has cleared Trump of wrongdoing. Pelosi’s majority rests on 31 Democrat representatives who won as moderates in districts Trump carried in 2016, which is why she wants a television spectacle that looks like multiple impeachments, full of fire and fury condemning Trump, but actually orchestrated to satisfy Democrat emotions and drive down the president’s approval numbers without mobilizing Trump supporters in 2020.

Speaker Pelosi is aware that Republicans control the Senate, without which Trump cannot be removed from office by impeachment. But Republicans have been the “stupid” party. Days ago, Senator Richard Burr, chair of the Intelligence Committee, subpoenaed Donald Trump, Jr., giving Democrats another opportunity to smear the president’s son.

Burr, up for reelection in 2020 in a hotly contested North Carolina, is the 12th cousin of notorious Aaron Burr, who after an electoral vote tie, colluded with rival Federalists in an attempt to steal the presidency from his running mate Thomas Jefferson. Alexander Hamilton, who backed Jefferson, was later killed by Burr in an illegal duel.

Honest Republicans should assign a Senate committee to do tit-for-tat to Democrats whatever is done in the House to Republicans. Subpoenas should demand that Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, and all Democratic chairmen surrender 20 years of tax and other records and testify under oath why, with their party’s 2016 Russian collusion, any Democrat should be trusted with a security clearance or any public office. Sauce for the populist goose is sauce for the leftist gander.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “Protecting Your Wealth in Today’s America: How You Invest Your Savings Requires New Thinking,” shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings in our new schizophrenic politics. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.