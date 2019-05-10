Hundreds rally to condemn Democrat for bullying pro-life women

(LifeNews) Hundreds of pro-life people gathered outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood abortion clinic today to rally in condemnation of Democrat state representative Brian Sims and his behavior. Sims videotaped himself twice in the last three weeks bullying pro-life women and teenagers.

Dozens of people at the “Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying” chanted “resign now”although a couple of Sims supporters appeared with signs supporting him.

Several leading pro-life advocates headlined the rally and called on Sims to apologize for his behavior and to resign his office as a state legislator. Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood abortion center director, along with pro-life advocates Lila Rose, Matt Walsh and others urged Sims to treat pro-life people with respect and dignity.