If the shoe

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A man walks into a shoe store and tries on a pair of shoes.

“How do they feel?” asks the sales clerk.

“Well, they feel a bit tight,” replies the man.

The clerk bends down and has a look at the shoes and the man’s feet.

“Try pulling the tongue out,” offers the clerk.

“Theyth sthill feelth a bith tighth.”

