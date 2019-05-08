It's time to chew gum, Democrats!

Democrats have an answer for their critics who question why they are spending time investigating President Trump instead of addressing the urgent needs of the country: “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” they tell us.

Well its time they start chewing gum!

Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives because the party, as a whole, couldn’t come up with a plan to replace Obamacare. After railing about the unAffordable Care Act for seven long years, they were like the dog who chased the car and finally caught it. When they finally took control of the House, Senate and White House and had a chance to do something, they were exposed: All bark and no bite. How pathetic!

Now the shoe is on the other foot. Democrats claim they want to solve the immigration problem. To be sure, they don’t have absolute control of Washington, but they won’t do squat! They don’t like President Trump, but that is no excuse for not working when him. Trump has shown time and again, that he is willing to compromise to solve the problem at our southern border, but clearly they are not. It’s time to chew gum!

We have become a laughingstock to the rest of the world. We will go halfway around the globe to protect another county, but we won’t protect our own against outside invaders.

“Oh, these poor people, they just want a better life,” Democrats opine. What about all those people in the inner city of Chicago, those sleeping on the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles? They want a better life too. What about them? It’s interesting that all three of these cities are controlled by Democrats, and the situation is dire. What is their answer? Open the borders and get rid of ICE.

While we are at it, why don’t we just fire the Border Patrol and put up a big “Everyone Welcome” sign at the border? That is the unofficial message we are sending to the world. The Border Patrol is overwhelmed. It can’t do the job for which it was tasked. We have reduced these people to nursemaids and nannies, but the Democrats won’t listen to them. Will they listen to you? What is their answer? It’s time to chew gum!

Clearly, the people who are flooding into our country from Central America are not fleeing oppression if they’ve traveled across three or four countries to get here. One who was interviewed recently told the truth, “We are headed to the Promised Land (free stuff)!”

So, why not send them home immediately? Oh, our laws prevent that. Well fix the law! It doesn’t take the billions of dollars we are now spending on this problem to do that. It’s a matter of a few straight up-and-down votes, which could be done in a morning. Then they could break for lunch and take the rest of the day off. It’s time to chew gum!

A friend of mine asked me to explain why, if your parents break the law to get you into college, you are expelled. The parents are indicted and charged with a felony and likely will serve time in jail. However, if your parents break the law to get into our country, you are given a free education. Health care is on the taxpayers’ dime, the parents get off scot-free and Democrats want to give all involved amnesty. Where is the justice in that?

Unfortunately, breaking into the country presently is only a misdemeanor, the equivalent of a parking ticket. In other words, there is no downside. The distinction between a misdemeanor and a felony is the seriousness of the crime and the potential for harm.

A theft of $500 or less is generally considered a misdemeanor, but a theft of $500 or more is a felony in most states. The crime of breaking and entering is considered a misdemeanor, but breaking and entering with the intent to commit grand larceny (steal a large amount) is a felony.

So how much does illegal immigration cost the citizens of the U.S.? The latest study by the Federation of American Immigration Reform in 2017 put the cost of illegal immigration at some $116 billion a year or around $8,000 per year for every illegal alien family member.

That is four times what it would cost to build a barrier along the southern border and hire more agents to patrol the areas where this is not feasible.

Build the barriers, and change the crime of illegally entering the country to a felony. It’s time to chew gum!