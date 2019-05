(Daily Mail) Jared Kushner has revealed new details about America’s upcoming peace plan for the Middle East.

The son-in-law and senior adviser to Donald Trump spoke at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy on Thursday, indicating that the plan will accept Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and pull back from longstanding mentions of a two-state solution with Palestine.

Kushner, 38, is next month expected to fully unveil a detailed and long-awaited deal on behalf of the US administration, which has closely aligned itself with Israel’s right wing.