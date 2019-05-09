Jihadi imam removed from U.S.

President Trump’s ban on immigrants from certain terror-sponsoring countries, inaccurately dubbed a “Muslim ban,” was tied up in numerous court battles before the U.S. Supreme Court finally affirmed its constitutionality.

But some sponsors of terror are already within U.S. borders, and some are facing justice.

Oregon Live reported the expulsion to Somaliland of the former imam of Portland’s largest mosque.

Mohamed Sheikh Abdirahman Kariye had been on the government’s no-fly list but was given permission to travel to leave the country, the report said. He also lost his citizenship, after having admitted that he lied to immigration officials in 1997 when he applied for naturalization.

In the deal, the report said, Kariye agreed not to challenge the revocation. The 57-year-old had been put on a flight to Dubai, connecting to a trip to Somaliland, the report said.

Federal officials said he had a history as a “mujahedeen fighter in Afghanistan” and had supported “violent jihad” in conversations in America.

He also provided “false information” in his naturalization application, they said.

“The FBI informed U.S. Justice Department attorneys that Kariye had coordinated with Osama bin Laden and other known terrorist leaders and was associated with terrorist organizations including Makhtab Al-Khidamat, or MAK, a designated terrorist organization and pre-cursor to al-Qaida,” the report said.

A commentary at Jihad Watch noted violent jihad “is really popular in Islam, but very unpopular with the people getting bombed, run over and knifed.”

“Squaring this circle can be challenging.”

Sometimes, Jihad Watch said, it “requires telling the imam of Portland’s biggest mosque that he might enjoy his violent jihad better far away from all the roses.”

The site reported the results of the case: “It’s a win-win. They get an imam. We lose an imam.”

Jihad Watch said it’s “odd how these ‘big mosques’ keep choosing imams who are into violent jihad, as opposed to the peaceful kind, which involves handing out flowers and petting kittens. It’s almost as if these big mosques are into … jihad.”

“The parties agreed denaturalization was appropriate, following which Kariye agreed to depart the United States,” Kevin Sonoff, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office and the U.S. Department of Justice, told Oregon Live.

“Under the settlement, Kariye is forever prevented from claiming any rights or benefits under any document that shows he had obtained U.S. citizenship on Aug. 14, 1998,” the report said.