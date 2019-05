(Breitbart) An Australian reporter has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly tried to lure Christians to his house to attack them with a sword.

The man, Mr James Michael Waugh, is believed to have wanted to carry out the attacks in retaliation for attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

Mr Waugh was charged with “threatening to act with intent to cause public harm, using a carriage service to menace others and possessing a weapon to be used to kill.”