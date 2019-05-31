Jussie Smollett texts with Nigerian brothers released

(The Blaze) Chicago Police released text messages and other records related to the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax case, revealing more about the communication the “Empire” star had with the Nigerian brothers who were allegedly in on the scheme, according to the Daily Beast.

Ditch the fake news ==> Click here to get news you can trust sent right to your inbox. It’s free!

In the months leading up to the incident, Smollett exchanged texts with Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo seeking to purchase drugs from them, including ecstasy, marijuana, and cocaine. Smollett paid them for the drugs using PayPal and Venmo.

A conspicuous message occurred in January when Smollett texted them “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”