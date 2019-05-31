Justice Department preparing antitrust investigation of Google

(CNBC) The U.S. Justice Department is planning an antitrust investigation into Alphabet’s Google subsidiary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The effort will touch on web search and other parts of Google, the report said.

The report comes amid discussion from politicians and the public about whether large technology companies should be broken up. The Justice Department launched a major antitrust case against Microsoft in 1998 that led to several rules the company had to follow for years.

Alphabet racked up $136.8 billion in revenue in 2018, with 85% of it coming from advertising. Google controls more than 70% of the search engine market, according to NetMarketShare.

Google has faced antitrust pressure in the past.