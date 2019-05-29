Kamala Harris wants feds to oversee state law

(Washington Examiner) Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris released a plan Tuesday that would mandate states where past anti-abortion laws have been overturned by the courts to have any new ones approved by the Department of Justice.

“Under the plan, states and localities will be subject to the preclearance requirement if they have a pattern of violating Roe v. Wade in the preceding 25 years,” the California Democrat said.

“Any change with respect to abortion in a covered jurisdiction will remain legally unenforceable until DOJ determines it comports with the standards laid out by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade,” she said.