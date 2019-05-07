Kansas cops: Please don't shoot the tornadoes

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, have asked residents there not to shoot the tornadoes.

Really.

Here’s their Twitter statement:

Please don’t shoot at the tornados. https://t.co/NEA3CDftQS — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 6, 2019

It got started with the department’s seasonal advisory to people about the violent storms.

Some people read this as “deck sitting in a lawn chair with a bottle of whiskey season.” Those without a death wish read it as “take necessary safety precautions for the possibility of severe weather.” Please be the latter. https://t.co/waR4q4Ugg0 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 6, 2019

“Some people read this as ‘deck sitting in a lawn chair with a bottle of whiskey season.’

“Those without a death wish read it as ‘take necessary safety precautions for the possibility of severe weather,” the department wrote. “Please be the latter.”

It followed a notice from the National Weather Service of a tornado watch, which means conditions are right for the storms, for Douglas County.

One resident was kidding, everyone hopes, when he responded, “Pft, I’ll get my whiskey and my shotgun.”

Pft, I’ll get my whiskey and my shotgun — Andy R. (@arobidy) May 6, 2019

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy then caught the discussion about shooting tornadoes.

The site didn’t even have to comment much, since Twitter users did it all.

Jacob Wallace pointed out, “It will only make them angrier.”

Another said, “Here, hold my beer.”

Another similarly situated, Zadok Forgeron, added, “My flag, my shotgun, & my pocket Constitution are the only permits I need.”

[email protected] wrote: “Y’all distract it and I’ll sneak up behind it and cuff it. That’s how it’s done here in Wichita.”

Wait, what if it needs to be shot at?

“What if it’s a sharknado? Can we shoot in that case?” asked OldCurmudgeon.

“In Texas, we shoot and kill tornadoes every day when they are in season,” noted Ed Moran.

“Everyone knows that to get rid of a tornado you all just have to plug in your fans and point them at it at the same time and it’ll blow it somewhere else,” said Officer Daddo.

Prison Mitch noted: “I once stopped a tornado with my bare hands. Best nightmare ever.”

The local police had to get back in on that one, with: “Mitch, no. Just, no.”