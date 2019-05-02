Abortion advocates have many justifications for taking the life of a child.

The mother can’t support a baby financially or isn’t prepared mentally and emotionally to be a parent.

The baby might have health problems.

Or even something as elementary it being a mother’s “choice.”

But a lawmaker in Alabama has come up with one more reason to support abortion, and it’s stunned many Twitter users.

State Rep. John Rogers, a Democrat, stated, “You kill them now or you kill them later.”

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later” pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

His comment came as he promoted the abortion business in a legislative session.

Mindy Robinson responded on Twitter: “My adopted friends would bet to differ. Last I checked they were more than happy to be alive and adopted into loving families … and not cut up into pieces and left in a trash can. Explain to me again why Democrats think they’re so morally superior over the rest of us?”

Mitch Fewell credited Rogers with making him feel good about his decision to leave Alabama and move to California, where state officials are prosecuting two pro-life advocates who exposed Planned Parenthood’s sale of the body parts of unborn babies.

“I left Alabama 11 years ago and relocated to California. I want to thank this j—— for making me finally feel like I made the right move,” he wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Wow. He said ‘kill.’ Does that not argue against the liberal stance that they aren’t actual humans when in the womb?”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted The Hill’s headline on its story about Rogers remark: “Conservatives pounce on Alabama state Dem’s abortion comments.”

“Really. REALLY?” Twitchy said. “You’d think they’d at least come up with some sort of new verb like ‘seize’ or ‘ambush.'”

Twitchy said Democrats “elect horrible, terrible people.”

“The comments from this Democratic State Rep out of Alabama are some of the vilest and most disgusting this editor has had the unfortunate ‘privilege’ to hear.”