(Washington Examiner) North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has been purging the officials that took part in the Hanoi summit in January. The summit abruptly finished early with no agreement between North Korea and the United States.

Blaming the officials for the failed summit, North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, the special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out the working-level negotiations for the meeting in February, according to Reuters.

The regime accused them of spying for the United States.