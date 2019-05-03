Klobuchar threatens Republicans

(Washington Examiner) Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said her relationship with Republicans if she won the presidency would be different than President Barack Obama’s because she knows “where the bodies are buried.”

“I do think you have to work across the aisle to get things done. But as we’ve learned over the years with how Sen. McConnell runs the Senate, you have to stand your ground. You have to make clear where you are not going to budge, where you’re going to stand up for the people of this country. I would have a good understanding of that because I have worked with him and worked in the Senate for years,” Klobuchar told CNBC in an interview published Thursday.

CNBC correspondent John Harwood asked the 2020 hopeful if she really believed she would be able to garner Republican support on her major priorities when Obama could not.