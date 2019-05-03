L.A.'s 'social-equity' policy to deal marijuana flounders

(LAist) When California legalized recreational cannabis at the start of 2018, the city of Los Angeles wanted to use the opportunity to right some of the wrongs inflicted by the War on Drugs.

Under the city’s rules, people from low-income neighborhoods with disproportionately high prior cannabis arrests would be among the first to get approval to launch new cannabis businesses.

Nearly a year and a half later, candidates for the city’s “social equity” program are learning they’ll have to wait a bit longer for their chance to apply for a limited number of pot shop licenses.

The City Council voted Tuesday to open the application window by early September. But many social equity candidates say they can’t afford to keep waiting.