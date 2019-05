(MERCURYNEWS) — Most of us have forgotten to return an overdue library book, but Robert Somaduroff may have set a record for tardiness at the Sunnyvale Public Library when he returned “Midget Motoring and Karting” last Friday — about 45 years after he checked it out.

Somaduroff, an engineer who now lives in Indianapolis, told library staff that he checked out the book before he could drive because he wanted to build his own car.