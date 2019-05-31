Mass shooting at Virginia Beach municipal center -- 11 dead

(Fox News) At least 11 people are dead, and six people were injured Friday when a shooter, who was shot and killed by police, opened fire inside a Virginia Beach building, Police Chief Jim Cevera said on Friday.

Five people were taken Virginia Beach General, and one person was being flown to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the Virginian-Pilot reported. The shooter was a former public utility worker with the city, although no other information has been released about the suspect.

Authorities said just before 5 p.m. via social media they believed there was just one shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.