Meadows sends referral about Steele memo

(Washington Examiner) Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., sent a referral to the Justice Department about a message a top United Kingdom national security official delivered to the Trump transition team a week before President Trump’s inauguration.

Congressional investigators told the Hill that in January 2017 then-U.K. national security adviser Sir Mark Lyall Grant hand-delivered a memo to soon-to-be national security adviser Michael Flynn’s team that asserted the U.K. government had doubts about the credibility of British ex-spy Christopher Steele. Recent reports suggest Steele had briefed British intelligence officials on his dossier after the 2016 presidential election, and the heads of MI5 and MI6 were made aware of the contents of the dossier by late November.

“A whistleblower recently revealed the existence of a communique from our allies in Great Britain during the early days of the Russia collusion investigation,” Meadows said.