Media flip-flop, now demand impeachment

(Newsbusters) Since the redacted Mueller report was released two weeks ago, TV journalists have been among the biggest advocates for impeaching President Trump. Yet curiously during the late 1990s, journalists were among the loudest voices against impeaching then-President Clinton.

Over the weekend immediately following the report’s release, CNN Newsroom host Fredricka Whitfield fretted that the Mueller investigation might all have been for naught if Democrats refused to move forward on impeachment. On April 20, she asked her panel: “If you don’t do it, then don’t you undermine all the resources put into putting the report together in the first place?”

Hardball host Chris Matthews on April 22 spent his opening monologue advocating that articles be filed immediately: “If they don’t impeach, Democrats will abdicate a clear constitutional chance to hold this President fully accountable.”