Millions over 60 still struggle to repay student loan debt

(The Hill) Millions of Americans over the age of 60 are still struggling to pay their student loan debt, according to CBS News.

The news outlet cited data obtained from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau which said there are more than three million student loan debtors over the age of 60 in the United States. Together, those borrowers account for more than $86 billion of outstanding student loan debt in the country.

Seraphina Galante, 76, told CBS News in an interview that she currently owes close to $40,000 in outstanding student loan debt since obtaining a degree from San Diego State University almost two decades ago.