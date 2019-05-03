Minneapolis to pay $20M to family of slain 911 caller

(Associated Press) The city of Minneapolis will pay $20 million to the family of an unarmed woman fatally shot by a police officer when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime, city leaders announced Friday.

Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members detailed the settlement just three days after a jury convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia had called 911 late the night of July 15, 2017, to summon officers to a possible rape in the alley behind her house.

The settlement is believed to be the largest stemming from police violence in the state of Minnesota, and roughly four to five times as large as any settlement paid out in recent years.