(Des Moines Register) During the historic flooding in July 1993, the Mississippi River near Davenport rose to its highest level ever: 22.63 feet.

That record is no more.

The river hit 22.64 feet shortly before noon Thursday, the National Weather Service reported, and the water continues to rise.

The river is expected to reach 22.7 feet by Friday, the weather service said. Even with a dry weekend, it’s not projected to fall below 22 feet until late Sunday.