Mueller: Investigation done, I quit

Special counsel Robert Mueller, appointed to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, on Wednesday held a news conference to announce his resignation.

But in doing so, he teased Democrats pursuing impeachment of President Trump by emphasizing certain statements already included in his 400-plus page report. Mueller concluded the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, and he found insufficient evidence to charge obstruction.

He pointed out that longstanding Justice Department policy forbids the indictment – even in secret – of a sitting president. For that reason, he said, obstruction charges were not considered.

Watch Mueller’s 10-minute press briefing here:

Democrats already are seizing on that statement as an indication that obstruction occurred.

He said a charge against the president was not an option he had, also raising anew questions about why his conclusion was not revealed before the 2018 congressional elections, which may have been influenced by such an opinion.

Mueller affirmed that if he is called to testify before Congress, he would not say anything that was not already in the report.

He said the investigation is complete with the report, and “we are formally closing the special counsel office.” And he is resigning “from the Department of Justice to return to private life.”

The report, he said, “speaks for itself.”

He said there were concerted efforts by Russians to interfere in the 2016 election by stealing information and releasing it through fake online identities.

Multiple Russians, in fact, were indicted on those allegations.

But regarding the Democrats’ allegations of “collusion,” there wasn’t sufficient evidence. And on the president’s “obstruction,” the rule against an indictment prevented a conclusion, he said.

He said a president could be investigated, as that might produce charges against others, but that didn’t happen either.

“That is the office’s final position, and we will not comment on hypotheticals,” he said.

“The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress,” he said.

Mueller’s investigation cost taxpayers some $35 million dollars and involved dozens of agents and lawyers.

Trump repeatedly has called it a “witch hunt” and pointed out that most of Mueller’s top investigators were Hillary Clinton-supporting financial donors.

Mueller left it up to Attorney General Barr to decide whether or not there was enough evidence of obstruction to prosecute. Barr, along with Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, determined there was no case.