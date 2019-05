(COLUMBIA TRIBUNE) — Penny Lane’s “Hail Satan?” documents the creation story and controversies circling around the Satanic Temple, a relatively new group that has successfully used the court system to target governments who favor one religion (always Christianity) over all others.

The documentary opens with members of the church leading a rally outside the Florida statehouse, praising the state’s governor, Tea Party darling Rick Scott, for supporting religious education in schools. Of course Satanism would also be taught, they say.