New York moves to release Trump's tax returns, reduce pardon powers

(London Independent) New York state has steadily passed legislation in recent days that seeks to limit the president’s pardon powers and curtail his ability to withhold his tax returns from Congress.

The state’s senate voted on Wednesday in favour of a bill that requires local agencies to comply with requests for state tax returns from the heads of Congress’s House ways and means committee, the Senate finance committee or the joint committee on taxation.

New York’s senate also voted to support legislation that allows state prosecutors — including Attorney General Letitia James — to file charges against certain members of the president’s orbit if they have received pardons for federal crimes.