None dare call it spying

(TOWNHALL) – We used to be able to get along. We really did. We haven’t always been able to work together – it’s difficult to find common ground when you want the polar opposite of your opponent – but at the end of a long day of fighting, people were perfectly capable of eating a meal near or even with each other. Now we can’t even agree in the obvious definition of words.

Dictionary.com defines “spy” as:

a person employed by a government to obtain secret information or intelligence about another, usually hostile, country, especially with reference to military or naval affairs. a person who keeps close and secret watch on the actions and words of another or others.

There is no possible interpretation of those definitions that does not cover what the Obama administration did to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump in 2016. Whether it was justified or not is irrelevant to the fact that spying did occur. Yet to one side of the aisle, to speak that indisputable truth is akin to declaring the moon landing was filmed by Stanley Kubrick on a soundstage in Hollywood.

When Attorney General William Barr used that word, spoke the truth, before Congress last month Democrats were outraged. Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press and former staffer for Democratic Senator Tom Harkin’s 1992 presidential run, was beside himself. “Using the word ‘spying’ plays into the President’s language and argument that the Russia investigation, to him, is just a witch hunt,” Todd said. “And every time they’ve brought up this allegation, there has been zero factual basis for it.”

Of course, there was plenty of “factual basis for it.” But for Chuck and others on the left wanted no part if it; it did not fit the narrative. Rather than deal with reality, they simply denied it and changed the meaning of the word.