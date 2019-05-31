Now McCabe changes story about Trump

(Washington Examiner) Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe no longer believes that President Trump may be a Russian asset.

As recently as February, McCabe said that “it’s possible” that Trump could be coordinating with the Kremlin. But after hearing special counsel Robert Mueller’s public address on Wednesday, McCabe acknowledged on MSNBC that he changed his mind on the matter.

“Well, I think that the report makes clear that they did not uncover evidence of that sort of a relationship. So, based on what Director Mueller’s team revealed in their report, I’d have to say no, we still have not seen clear evidence of that,” he said on Thursday.