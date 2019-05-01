'Nuke 'em' Swalwell frets 'women' unmentioned in Constitution

Eric Swalwell, the Democratic congressman who responded to criticism of his plan to confiscate guns by noting the government has “nukes,” now is complaining that the Constitution makes not mention of women.

He wrote on Twitter: “Do you know how many times the word ‘Woman’ is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero. That is unacceptable. Women must be equally represented and equally protected.”

Another Twitter user, Jon Gabriel, provided perspective.

“Do you know how many times the word ‘Man’ is mentioned in the Constitution?

“Zero.”

The issue was the Equal Rights Amendment being discussed in Congress.

Another Twitter user tried to correct Gabriel, claiming “man” is in the Constitution 17 times, including in “MANner” and “ComMANder.”

The writer said, “Clearly this document is the Da Vinci Code of misogynism.”

Others argued “We the people” covers both men and women.

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy pointed out “actress Patricia Arquette has been drinking from the same hose as Swalwell, because she made a very similar argument before Congress.”

The Hill reported she said: “Women have waited 232 years to be enshrined as full and equal citizens. Why’ Because in 1787 women were left out of the Constitution intentionally.”

“Wow,” said Twitchy, “She so profound … ly ignorant. Forget acting; her real talent is clearly spouting off on topics with which she has absolutely zero familiarity (or credibility).”