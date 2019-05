(THECOLLEGEFIX) — The sad saga of New York City schools gets even … “better” as news from one of its “implicit bias” workshops indicates that educators are taught to favor black children over white — despite their socioeconomic status.

The city has contracted so-called “diversity experts” to the tune of almost $1 million, and faces an imminent lawsuit alleging school chancellor Richard Carranza has created an atmosphere that is “hostile toward whites.”