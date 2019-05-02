Obstetricians: Eating placenta has no benefit

(Huffington Post) If you still plan to eat your placenta despite the recent warnings from Health Canada, please don’t, urges an organization of Canadian doctors.

A new review of placentophagy — the consumption of human placenta — shows there is no significant benefit, and it may actually cause harm, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) said in a committee opinion article published in the May issue of the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Canada. Therefore, they “do not recommend” it.

“Currently, there is no strong evidence to suggest that placental consumption is beneficial for human health,” Dr. Jocelynn Cook, chief scientific officer of the SOGC, said in a news release Tuesday.