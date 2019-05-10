Omar claims statute demands Trump turn over tax forms

Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., already has stirred up tempests in Washington several times with her anti-Semitism.

Now she’s demanding that President Trump be held to a law that doesn’t exist.

It’s the latest front in the Democrats’ war on the Republican president following their now debunked Russia collusion claims.

Democrats in Congress now are targeting Trump’s family, and his private and personal interests before he became president.

Congress, for example is demanding copies of Trump’s tax returns, including those of his businesses before he was elected.

The president has reject the demands.

Omar reacted on Twitter, “Imagine if we were able to see Trump’s most recent tax returns – as required by law.”

The response on social media, where she posted her complaint, was immediate and overwhelming.

I was going to ask if you could cite said law, but it looks like 2,000 people beat me to it. — Joshua Crooch (@JoshuaCrooch) May 9, 2019

Twitter user Joshua Crooch was among many who pointed out a fatal flaw in Omar’s demand.

“I was going to ask if you could cite said law, but it looks like 2,000 people beat me to it,” he wrote.

Pam Swan asked: “Wait … did you really say you were ‘required by law’ to see Donald Trump’s tax returns? Please show me what law and what legal document it can be found.”

The Twitchy website, the aggregator of news on Twitter, said: “OK, here’s the deal. Like Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about Omar in March, ‘I think she has a different experience in the use of words, doesn’t understand that some of them are fraught with meaning.’ So if we really, really stretch and take into account that Omar has a different experience in the use of words, maybe she’s saying, ‘Imagine if there were a law that required Trump to release his tax returns.’ Or maybe she’s just not that bright.”

Steve Brown commented: “You would think that a representative would know something about the law, which does not require the president to furnish his tax returns to congress. You need to stop lying about our President.”

BonkPolitics asked gently, “What law are you referring to, dear?”

Omar has stirred controversy in her short time in Congress because of her anti-Semitic statements.

She wrote on Twitter even before taking office, “Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

After becoming a congresswoman, she invoked the old trope that wealthy Jews are buying influence in Congress to support Israel.

At a hearing of the House Foreign Relations Committee in February, she smeared a Jewish diplomat, Elliott Abrams, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s special representative for Venezuela.

“I don’t understand why members of this committee should find any testimony that you give today to be truthful,” she said, referencing controversial charges by the left wing in the 1980s that since have been refuted.

The freshman lawmaker refused to let Abrams respond, saying she was not asking a question.

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders criticized Omar in February for her anti-Semitic tweets. But House Democrats watered down a resolution, omitting her name and expanding the condemnation to hatred against all kinds of people and groups.

Calls for her to resign from the House Intelligence Committee or from Congress itself because of her anti-Semitic remarks have come from a petition and a pro-Israel organization, among others.