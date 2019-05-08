On video: 'Feminist' attacks peaceful pro-lifers

A woman allegedly punched a pro-life group’s intern at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to video footage released Tuesday.

Created Equal was at UNC to show “large signs depicting the gruesome reality of abortion” and engage in discussions with students on April 2, the group said in a statement released Tuesday, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation, TheDCNF.

UNC confirmed 19-year-old Jillian Alexandra Ward allegedly hit Beigel in “the face and stomach with her fist,” according to an arrest citation report given to TheDCNF.

The pro-life Created Equal is on a tour across 14 college campuses in three states.

The group noted the video shows the attacker asked the pro-lifers, “Did you put these [signs] up?”

When the pro-lifers responded affirmatively, the suspect, Ward, the repeatedly punched and kicked a Created Equal staff member.

“This is wrong,” the woman yelled. “This is triggering.”

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, Created Equal intern Austin Beigel claimed he was the one assaulted in the video.

“Violence from abortion supporters is becoming more common,” Beigel said.

It is unclear whether the woman attends the university.

But Created Equal President Mark Harrington told TheDCNF in an email that police charged “the student with non-aggravated assault.”

He said the university has not reached out to the group.

Campus Reform noted the incident at UNC happened just months after President Trump signed an executive order threatening to pull federal research funding from colleges and universities that do not protect free speech.