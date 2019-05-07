Our effete, spineless approach to Venezuela

Whoa!

Too much of the reporting of the goings-on in Venezuela sounds like the coverage of a Yale-Harvard football game. And that’s a catastrophic error. Far from any such miscalculations, what’s unfolding in Venezuela is a lot more like Western civilization being tested and found wanting – again!

We need go back no further than the last century to tell the whole disturbing story.

Not many people seem to know this but, a little over 100 years ago, Japan entered World War I on the side of America and the Allied Powers. But then, in 1933, Japan found it outrageous that the League of Nations would try to renounce and reverse Japanese aggression in Asia (Japan’s invasion of Manchuria). A furious Japanese delegation stormed out of the League’s meeting, letting the good players and bad players alike see that the global body was powerless to do anything to modify Japan’s behavior any better than one can eat sushi with only one chopstick.

That gave the world everything it needed to plunge us into World War II and the loss of close to 100 million lives.

This time the gaunt, unsmiling diplomats swore they would never make that or a similar mistake again. And what did they do? They compounded their error by a thousand-fold! Now, instead of aligning the good guys against the aggressors, they invited the aggressors to join us in a United Nations that allowed Stalinist aggression to devour half of Europe as one step – of many – in converting the world to communism through encroachment and belligerence.

Make no mistake: The forces of freedom, independence and democracy are taking a severe beating every day Nicolás Maduro remains the dictator of Venezuela with the backing of Russia, Communist China, Nicaragua, Cuba and Iran. As long as Maduro and his thugs remain in power, history jumps all the way back to Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia to humiliate America and tempt the real aggressors of the world into what begins to look like an easy way to ignore the 50 democratic countries and turn America, NATO and all, into a paper tiger.

Where is George H.W. Bush, with righteous anger billowing out of his ears, pointing the bony finger of indignation at Iraq and shouting “This aggression shall not stand!”?

The Trump administration assures us we have “plenty of options” to remedy this situation. Meanwhile, the communist occupation of Venezuela is standing nicely.

It was hard to tell who was the more effete during this past Sunday’s TV interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – Pompeo, with his “many options,” or Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who limped away from Venezuela toward North Korea in his May 5 interview. (This column, by the way, is written by one whose support of Trump, Pompeo and our current administration approaches reverence.)

Sorry! When it comes to Venezuela, there’s nothing but the limp and the effete visible to the naked eye. The secretary of state actually seemed to whine like a 6-year-old boy bested in a playground brawl when he complained to the Russians, “You’re interfering with our Venezuela policy!” Oh boy, that’ll fix ’em!

Others, pointing to the Monroe Doctrine, have insisted this is our hemisphere. That earns you an A-plus in History and an F-minus in Reality. In the early days of the U.N., New York City author and columnist Arthur “Bugs” Baer (alluding to the edifice that had been razed in order to build the United Nations headquarters) would beg the U.N., “Please, Fellows, do something quick, or put the brewery back!”