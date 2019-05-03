Palin slams Dem who said 'retarded' babies should be aborted

(Life News) Former governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is not happy with Democrat state representative John Rogers at Alabama. She is furious that the abortion advocate said that “retarded” babies should be aborted.

Palin provides a unique perspective in her response to the outlandish comments from the Alabama Democrat — because she is the parent of a child with Down Syndrome.

The comments come as Alabama is in the middle of a heated abortion debate. The state House passed a pro-life bill this week that would ban all abortions and make abortion a felony, putting abortion practitioners responsible for killing unborn children in prison.