(Fox News) The parents of teen girls harassed on camera by Pennsylvania state representatives Brian Sims raised over $100,000 for a pro-life non-profit in Philadelphia, where the Democratic official has targeted peaceful pro-lifers praying outside Planned Parenthood.

Joe and Ashley Garecht started a GoFundMe page after they realized the man who offered $100 to dox their teen daughters – 13 and 15 – on Periscope was actually an elected official, an action they called “shameful and unacceptable.”