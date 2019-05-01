Pew: Many unhappy with their democracies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr confirmed Wednesday in a Senate hearing he’s investigating evidence that Obama officials plotted to undermine Donald Trump during the 2016 election and after he won the White House.

That might be one reason people are expressing a dissatisfaction with democracy, as a new Pew poll indicates.

The poll finds people discontent about the economy, individual rights and “out-of-touch elites.”

And not just in the United States.

“Anger at political elites, economic dissatisfaction and anxiety about rapid social changes have fueled political upheaval in regions around the world in recent years,” Pew said. “Anti-establishment leaders, parties and movements have emerged on both the right and left of the political spectrum, in some cases challenging fundamental norms and institutions of liberal democracy.

Pew said organizations from Freedom House to the Economist Intelligence Unit to V-Dem have documented global declines in the health of democracy.

Pew said ideas at the core of democracy still are popular around the world, “but commitment to democracy can nonetheless be weak.”

“Multiple factors contribute to this lack of commitment, including perceptions about how well democracy is functioning,” said Pew, which found 51 percent of the more than 30,000 respondents it polled worldwide were dissatisfied.

Only 45 percent are happy with their democracy.

Pew surveyed people from 27 countries.

“In Europe … more than six-in-ten Swedes and Dutch are satisfied with the current state of democracy, while large majorities in Italy, Spain and Greece are dissatisfied,” the report said. “Most believe elections bring little change, that politicians are corrupt and out of touch and that courts do not treat people fairly. On the other hand, people are more positive about how well their countries protect free expression, provide economic opportunity and ensure public safety.”

It explained that dissatisfaction with democracy “is related to economic frustration, the status of individual rights, as well as perceptions that political elites are corrupt and do not care about average citizens.”

“Additionally, in Europe the results suggest that dissatisfaction with the way democracy is working is tied to views about the EU, opinions about whether immigrants are adopting national customs and attitudes toward populist parties.”

The report said, “In 26 of 27 nations, those who believe their country is one in which most people cannot improve their standard of living are more likely to be dissatisfied with the way democracy is working.”

Pew said non-economic factors also play a role.

“In every nation studied, dissatisfaction with democracy is more common among people who say the statement ‘the rights of people to express their views in public are protected’ does not describe their country well. This pattern is especially apparent in Europe, where in nations such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Hungary those who believe free expression is not protected are significantly more likely to be unhappy with the state of democracy.”

The dissatisfaction also was linked to the treatment of people within a nation’s justice system, the report said, and “attitudes toward politicians also influence the degree to which people are satisfied or dissatisfied with the performance of their country’s democracy.”

The report said: “For instance, dissatisfaction is pervasive among people who see politicians as uncaring and out of touch. In 26 nations, unhappiness with the current functioning of democracy is more common among those who believe the statement ‘elected officials care what ordinary people think’ does not describe their country well.

“Many also say the politicians in their country are corrupt, and those who hold this view are consistently more dissatisfied with how their democracy is functioning.”