Political cancers -- like Karl Rove

Karl Rove has more guts than a third-story thief or a high-rise cat burglar. My contempt for Rove is equal to my contempt for both Obamas. Rove and the Republican organizations are lying to us when they claim to be raising money to help President Trump.

They are using President Trump to raise money they will use to elect candidates committed to working against the president.

Rove is an elapid that has taken on bipedal ability and human characteristics. He has made it his duty to work from the shadows to stymie the efforts of President Trump, and yet in the past days I have received dozens of emails from him asking for money to help the president.

One solicitation from Rove was titled: “The Democrats Will Try Anything.” It read in part: “Democrats will do whatever it takes to win. With little time before the end of month deadline, we need your support to help protect our Republican Senate Majority and secure another term with President Trump in the White House.”

It’s Rove who will try anything. He must think I’ve forgotten that Republicans had majorities in the House and Senate with President Trump in the White House for two years, yet they refused to repeal Obamacare and refused to enable President Trump to build the Wall.

Why does he now need money to help Trump when he’s on Fox News with his silly white board telling America that Bernie Sanders can/will beat the president, because Sanders stays on his talking points and has the experience of having run before. If that is all it takes, why didn’t Jeb Bush beat President Trump? But I digress.

Specific to Sanders, he is an unambiguous example of just how corrupt America’s political system is and how gullible the public has become.

In April, Sanders held a Fox News town-hall gathering in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A person familiar to me through a long-time good friend had submitted a question that was approved and was supposed to be asked of Sanders. The question, however, was never asked because the Fox News camera harlots weren’t there to share the will of the people vis-a-vis the public’s questions; they were there to garner attention for themselves.

As loathsome as that was, their actions were marginally better than Sanders’. He was there amidst great fanfare. The town-hall gathering had been advertised with the claim he was there to answer questions and show why he was the person to run the country.

If Sanders is such a great candidate and so capable, why was he not able to answer random questions? All questions had to be submitted in advance, out of which a small number of them would be selected. Before we get too harsh with Sanders, let me point out that all of the congressional squatters do the same thing.

That means town-hall gatherings are staged events. They are dishonest, rigged events designed to make people like Sanders look good, not to have them truthfully answer questions that are important to the voters.

Politicians are cleverly disconnected from We the People. How many times have you personally called or written your elected official expressing concern or frustration about one thing and received a response back that was about something else? How many times have you called and left a message and never received a call back or notice that your call was even received?

Yes, it is true that there are some who you can get in touch with, but I would bet dollars to donuts that your access has more to do with the amount you have contributed and/or your position, than it does their loyalty to you the voter. Ask the people who were able to reach Charlie Dent, the former Republican snake oil salesman senator from Pennsylvania. How much good it did them?

The elected have stacked the deck against you specifically so they do not have to be accountable to us.

Ask yourself why we have to raise money and give it to whichever congressman is supposedly helping us? Aren’t they elected to help us without our giving them money? Aren’t they collecting a taxpayer-provided salary and pension? Why is it expected that we must raise money for them to do what they were elected and are being paid to do?

The next time you attend a town-hall political gathering and the candidate doesn’t take questions directly from the floor from people who have not been selected prior to the event – everyone should get up and walk out.

Politicians are like dogs that refuse to be house broken. You can either put them outside or get rid of them. In the case of politicians, putting them outside or getting rid of them is one in the same.

The most important thing for people to remember is that politicians thrive in the zeitgeist we provided for them. Tangential to that point is the fact, that there has never in the history of disease been a cancer that healed itself.

If these political cancers are to be eradicated, it is up to us to be the surgeons that remove them. Like dogs that aren’t housebroken, politicians will continue to ignore us because they are permitted to do so. They will continue to have lifetime careers with retirement and pension benefits we cannot begin to imagine.

You are being deceived. America’s political system is bankrupt. It has been taken over and maliciously subverted for personal gain by dishonest men and women. The form of government our Founding Fathers established had only one critical flaw, and it’s fatal – there was no mechanism to protect it/us against villainous exploits of pernicious calumniators and Erebusic marplots whose sole motivations have always been self-serving.

The question you have to answer is: Are you going to continue to be bathroom tissue to politicians?