(Daily Wire) Americans really don’t want the voting age lowered to 17, and they really, really don’t want it lowered to 16, a blow to a recent proposal by many Democrats.

A Hill-HarrisX poll released Thursday found a clear majority, 75%, of registered voters were against lowering the voting age to 17, and a whopping 84% opposed lowering it to 16. As The Hill reported, “Every age group in the poll was against lowering the voting age to 16 or 17, though younger respondents were more supportive than older participants.”