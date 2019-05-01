Private payrolls surge by 275,000

(CNBC) The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in April as payrolls in the services sector grew by the most in more than two years, according to data released by ADP and Moody’s Analytics on Wednesday.

Private payrolls grew by 275,000 last month, the biggest increase since July, when they expanded by 284,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected private payrolls growth of 177,000.

Services-providing jobs increased by 223,000 in April, led by a gain of 59,000 jobs in professional and business services. Education and health services companies also added 54,000 jobs while employment within the leisure and hospitality industry expanded by 53,000.