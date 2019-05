(THECOLLEGEFIX) — A women, gender, and sexuality studies professor at Florida Atlantic University says infamous serial killer Ted Bundy is yet another example of “white privilege.”

Professor Jane Caputi, whose research speciality is contemporary American cultural studies (which includes “popular culture, gender and violence, and ecofeminism”) recently told Oxygen.com that Bundy “has been wrongly mythologized — largely due to his ‘white male privilege.’”