Programmer builds AI algorithm to 'expose' porn actresses

(The Next Web) Yesterday, Yiqin Fu, a research associate at Yale University, tweeted a thread about a Chinese programmer who had claimed he had built an algorithm that had identified 100,000 adult actresses by cross-referencing footage from porn videos with social media profile pictures. Using this tool, they hope to help others check whether their girlfriends have ever acted in pornographic films.

The facial recognition reportedly tool took half a year to build and has over 100 terabytes of video data pulled from sites including Pornhub, 91, 1024, sex8, and xvideos. This was compared against profile pictures from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Weibo, and others.