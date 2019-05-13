Report asks how Joe Biden will deal with son's financial tricks

A report at the ZeroHedge blog is questioning how 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden will deal with his son Hunter’s “lucrative – and very potentially daddy-assisted deals.”

The report cited the work of journalist Peter Schweizer who discovered that Hunter Biden “was making [money] hand over fist” not only in Ukraine but also in China.

“Schweizer, the author of ‘Clinton Cash’ and now ‘Secret Empires’ discovered that in 2013, then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter flew together to China on Air Force Two – and two weeks later, Hunter’s firm inked a private equity deal for $1 billion with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China, which expanded to $1.5 billion.”

The report explains how Schweizer connected the dots.

Hunter Biden and his partners had multiple LLCs working on equity deals with Chinese government-owned groups.

The main one was Rosemont Seneca Partners, which was controlled by Hunter Biden, John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz and Devon Archer, Heinz’s associate.

“In less than a year, Hunter Biden and Archer met with top Chinese officials in China, and partnered with the Throoton Group – a Massachusetts-based consultancy headed by James Bulger – son of famed mob hitman James ‘Whitey’ Bulger,” the report said.

The meetings with Chinese officials “officially” were to look at the possibility of “cooperation and opportunity.”

Schweizer reported the meeting was held just hours before Joe Biden “met with Chinese president Hu Jintao in Washington as part of the Nuclear Security Summit.”

Then, 12 days later, the two Bidens took Air Force Two to Beijing, and Hunter’s company signed a deal with the Bank of China.

A new company was created, called Bohai Harvest RST, in “an unprecedented arrangement: the government of one of America’s fiercest competitors going into business with the son of one of America’s most powerful decisionmakers.”

BHR later was an anchor investor in the IPO of China General Nuclear Power, which later was charged with “stealing nuclear secrets from the United States.”

Schweizer also connected the dots on the Ukraine deals.

“Consider the facts. On April 16, 2014, White House records show that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner in the Rosemont Seneca deals, made a private visit to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Biden. Five days later, on April 21, Joe Biden landed in Kiev for a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian officials. The vice president was bringing with him highly welcomed terms of a United States Agency for International Development program to assist the Ukrainian natural-gas industry and promises of more US financial assistance and loans. Soon the United States and the International Monetary Fund would be pumping more than $1 billion into the Ukrainian economy.

“The next day, there was a public announcement that Archer had been asked to join the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural-gas company. Three weeks after that, on May 13, it was announced that Hunter Biden would join, too. Neither Biden nor Archer had any background or experience in the energy sector.”