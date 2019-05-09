Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard “Dick” Burr is a RINO rat – pardon the redundancy.

Ambivalent, mealymouthed, Deep State RINOs, get off the stage. The time is short, and we need patriots, not Burrs, to rescue America and liberty from a chaos-inducing Democratic Party complex gone demonically and tyrannically psycho with variations of economic death and mass murder in their hearts and minds. Cf. killing born babies, for one.

Dick Burr’s bloodline traces to the notorious, if not treasonous, Aaron Burr, killer of Alexander Hamilton and self-serving politician. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

John Vickers