Royal baby: The longest 9 months

Are you holding your breath?

I’m not – but I do have one question. It has to do with the pictures of Meghan.

Every tabloid has at least one story about the impeding birth in the royal family. Where is she? Did the birth already happen? If so, where? Why was Harry planning a trip and then, why did he suddenly cancel it?

I’ve stopped reading past the headlines – in many cases, even ignoring the headlines.

I peruse the magazine section of my nearby supermarket and every publication geared to celebrity had either Harry or Meghan (or both) on the cover, with some kind of pseudo-salacious headline. We are led to believe that even Queen Elizabeth is holding her breath in anticipation of the birth. (I suspect she is wishing it was all over over.)

Wouldn’t you love to know what the queen really thinks of the escapades of her children and grandchildren? Talk about soap opera – yet it’s the real life of real people.

The clock is still ticking. Maybe by the time you read this, “it” has already happened.

As I write this, “it” hasn’t – and as I mentioned, I have only one question which has nothing to do with whether the baby will be a boy or a girl. Or what the name might be. About any of that, I don’t care (though royal watchers are holding their breath).

Crowds are gathering outside Buckingham Palace and at Frogmore Cottage, the home of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. They are expecting their first child and the media attention to his wife, the former Meghan Markle, is over the top, fueled by who she is (or was).

British tabloids have dug into everything they can about this American actress who is now in the royal family. Some of the gossip is cruel trash-talk based on the fact that Meghan is of mixed race heritage, and speculation on what the child might look like.

Then there is the gossip that she is not on good terms with her father, that she was married and messily divorced before she met Harry, the digging up of anything from her childhood (including baby pictures) and of course from her acting career.

Add to that the gossip coming from the palace: tales of her demands on staff and her temper, of Harry defending her to the point where there is a supposed split in the good relationship Harry has (had) with his brother, Prince William.

And speaking of Prince William and his wife Katherine, they’ve been dragged into the tabloid mess with rumors of his alleged infidelity and her supposed longing for a fourth child, plus of course, the alleged split between the royal brothers – all because of Meghan.

Along with all of this, the public has been bombarded with recollections of Princess Diana and the effect her horrific death had on William and Harry.

By the way, I remember those days. The press coverage of Diana’s life and death was over the top too, so I guess we should not be surprised at what is happening now with her sons and their families.

If you are thinking I’m spending way too much time reading all this trash – you’re wrong. I don’t read it or buy anything. I just scan the internet and see the headlines on magazines as I’m in line in the market. The lines are long and the headlines are splashy, so they’re hard to miss.

The one thing I am sick of are the pictures of Meghan – alone or with Harry. There seemingly is no end to them, with detailed descriptions of her clothing, makeup and hair styles. I agree with one of the comments on a web site about – who else? – Meghan: “I’m really fed up with this Meghan thing in the news.”

I am too!

The fact that these publications persist is just evidence that it sells. Gossip and trash always does, it seems.

Can you just imagine what will happen when the baby is finally born and the public can see him or her? Even though Meghan has been quoted as saying she wants to keep as much about the child out of camera range, don’t bet on it. The British media are nothing if not determined to get the story and the picture.

But one thing will stop as soon as the baby is born; at least I think it will stop, and I will be very pleased because it will give me the answer to the one question I have about her: After the baby is born, what will Megan do with her left hand?

Think about it: unless she is holding Harry’s hand, in virtually every picture of her she has her left hand cradling her pregnant belly.

It’s as though she is keeping her hand there to be sure we all know she is expecting. As if we needed reminding.

Yes, Meghan, we know; but once the baby is here, what will you do with that hand?

I’d like to see that headline – and that’s a story I will read!

