Rush Limbaugh: Democrats 'in full meltdown'

Democrats in Washington are “in full meltdown” because their hopes that special counsel Robert Mueller would provide a reason to remove President Trump from office have been dashed.

And even worse, says talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, Attorney General William Barr is investigating the genesis of the Russia collusion investigation launched by the Barack Obama administration.

“They are in full meltdown. Do not make the mistake of thinking they are running things, that they are in control of things,” he said Thursday.

“In fact, it’s so bad that the Drive-By Media is getting all over [Rep. Jerry] Nadler and some of the other Democrats for being ineffective and not being able to pull off what the media wants them to pull off in terms of going out there and getting Trump. It is breathtaking to behold this.”

Limbaugh pointed to a vicious attack by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on Barr during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday regarding the Mueller report, which concluded there was no Trump campaign collusion.

Hirono interrupted Barr and called him a liar.

“I shared with you an observation that I think one of the things that was behind her diatribe, I think they are scared to death of the investigation of the investigation,” Limbaugh said. “I think when Barr said he thought they were spying on Trump, that they heard a death knell. They heard the funeral bells beginning to ring.”

He believes Democrats are engaged in “an ongoing effort to try to discredit William Barr from this day forward on anything he might find, anything he might say, anything that he might report.”

Limbaugh said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “confirmed it for me today when we heard that she had a private meeting with the Democrat caucus and she openly accused Barr of having lied to Congress and that that is a crime.”

He said Democrats know Barr has a reputation for integrity.

“They are scared to death about his investigations of the Obama administration meddling in the 2016 election,” he said.

Limbaugh said it’s “gotta be miserable to wake up, all of these Democrats, has to be miserable to wake up every morning for three years still trying to find a way to win the 2016 election.”

“We’re into the third year, and they’re still trying to find a way to win it. And what they’re really mad about, they’re really not mad at Barr. They are livid at Mueller!” he said.

Limbaugh said he has no sympathy and thinks “they need to be shellacked into such minority status that they don’t recover from it in our lifetimes.”

“And, meanwhile, Trump is working on winning in 2020. The country is much better off than it was three years ago. It’s much better off than it was during the eight years of Obama. There are substantive reasons for these people losing their sanity,” he said.

‘Here’s the irony’

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, asked Barr on Wednesday why Mueller didn’t probe the so-called Steele dossier financed by Democrats that appears to have been part of a Russia disinformation campaign.

“Now, here’s the irony,” the senator said. “The Mueller report spent millions investigating and found no collusion between Trump campaign and Russia. But the Democrats paid for a document created by a foreign national with reported foreign government sources. Not Trump, but the Democrats.

“That’s the definition of collusion,” he emphasized. “Despite the central status of the Steele dossier to the collusion narrative, the Mueller report failed to analyze whether the Steele dossier was filled with disinformation to mislead us intelligence agencies and the FBI.”

WND reported a former CIA officer warned that Obama administration officials who attempted a “coup” against President Trump, through the Russia investigation, will soon face criminal charges.

‘Arrests and indictments’

CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp said “there will be arrests and indictments without question.”

“This was a coup. It was a conspiracy. It was criminal activity,” he said. “These people need to be indicted, charged and need to be put in prison, and if they’re not, then our Constitution is nothing more than a sham.”

In March 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate Republican claims of FBI misconduct.

Barr told a congressional hearing earlier this year that he believes there was spying on the Trump political campaign during 2016 and is investigating how the warrants were obtained.