Rush Limbaugh: Mueller still trying to 'nail' president

When former special counsel Robert Mueller announced on Wednesday that his office is closing and he’s quitting the Department of Justice, he reiterated many points he made in his 448-page report concluding the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election.

And he stated again that he found there wasn’t evidence obstruction of justice.

So why did he repeat the points made in his report?

Because, believes talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, he “wanted to nail President Trump and still wants to nail President Trump.”

There is virtually “no difference” between Mueller and Democrats in Washington and the establishment media, he said.

“The only problem that Robert Mueller had was there isn’t any evidence to nail the president, and so he is attempting to imply that the president committed all kinds of crimes, but in the end Robert Mueller says Department of Justice guidelines prevent us from indicting the president; it would be constitutional; and so we can’t do it,” Limbaugh said.

“Mr. Mueller, if that’s true – and that’s not what Attorney General Barr says that you told him, by the way, and there’s a lot of other people in the Department of Justice who say that those guidelines had nothing to do with you and your report on your decision not to charge crimes where the obstruction was concerned.

“If all of that is true, then why do this investigation in the first place?” Limbaugh wondered.

Then he answered himself: “Because the only reason for it was to get Donald Trump. It wasn’t to find whether or not the Russians had colluded because everybody knew that. There never has been any evidence that Trump colluded. All there ever was was that dossier.”

Limbaugh noted there “never” was evidence linking Trump to Russians.

“All they ever had was the dossier,” he said, citing the opposition research document funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and written by a former British spy using Russian sources.

It later was used by the Obama administration in a top-secret court to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

“Robert Mueller made it clear as a bell today that he wants to nail Donald Trump and he wants Donald Trump out of office, he just doesn’t have the evidence. And so he’s asked Congress to take over the job. But he kept talking about how guidelines, regulations in the DOJ prevent the indicting of a sitting president. They can’t do it! So what was the purpose of this? Why do this investigation at all if from the very beginning you could not nail the president?”

He explained Mueller’s effort, and that of the Democrats, simply was “an attempt to reverse the election results of 2016.”

“It was an attempt to imply the guilt of the president.”

Limbaugh noted most Americans haven’t read the full Mueller report, so Mueller went on stage Wednesday to spotlight his findings in the hope of continuing “the injustice of all this.”

He pointed out Mueller talked to 500 witnesses, reviewed more than a million documents and “destroyed” many lives.

“And you still don’t have any evidence! And yet you do an eight-minute little press conference today with no questions where you imply the president did it?” he said.

Limbaugh said Mueller’s message was directed to Congress, to go ahead with impeachment.

“‘I can’t do it because I don’t have any evidence,'” Limbaugh suggested Mueller was saying.

“If you can’t indict anyway, then why do any of this? Well, we know the answer. The reason you do this is to create doubt and suspicion in the minds of as many Americans as possible that their president is a traitor, that their president is a criminal, so that you drive his approval numbers down to the high twenties or low thirties so that you can kick him out of office! That’s what this effort was and continues to be.”

And why doesn’t Mueller want to testify to Congress?

Limbaugh said it’s because Republicans who would ask him about the Hillary Clinton-funded dossier’s role in the case.

“Are you aware the dossier was totally made up and had no evidence whatsoever? How big a factor was the dossier?” Republicans would ask.